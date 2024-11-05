Prince William's appearance sparks health concerns amid King Charles cancer

Prince William’s sheer exhaustion over his wife and father’s health battles this year has just been highlighted by experts.

Royal expert Jennie Bond made comments in reference to the prince’s family life and dynamics, all amid cancer.

While speaking to RadarOnline Ms Bond went as far as to call this entire year a ‘tough ordeal’ for the future king.

“All the focus this year has been on Catherine and of course on King Charles,” she began by saying,

“But I think we should spare a thought for William, who has had to shoulder the burden and the emotional turmoil of both his wife and father having cancer.”

Plus, “he has had to be the rock for both of them …and for his children. It has been an incredibly tough time for him and the strain has sometimes shown.”

Ms Bond even pointed out how “He looks leaner and perhaps a bit older, but he is stepping out with his new beard and perhaps new confidence that the future is now looking brighter,” before signing off.