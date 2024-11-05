Prince William, Robert Irwin join hands for climate project

Prince William took an early morning stroll with conservationist Robert Irwin close to Table Mountain on Tuesday.

William is in Cape Town, South Africa for Earthshot Prize week. On his second day in the city, he took a walk with the son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin.

Robert, who’s also a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, took the Prince of Wales for a walk through the Signal Hill, which overlooks Cape Town. The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis also accompanied the duo.

During his walk, William discussed biodiversity conservation with rangers, conservationists, firefighters, mountain rescue volunteers, biodiversity experts and youth advocates.

The park, which forms part of the Cape Floral Kingdom World Heritage Site, is home to rare and endangered plant species. The father-of-three inquired about measure taken to maintain the region’s flora and fauna.

During the walk, William met a group of youngsters from the Mayine Afrika E Foundation which is focused on the wellbeing of the people of Nyanga. Their founder Bathandwa ‘Just B’ Diniso et the Prince and gushed over his down to earth demeanour.

She told People: “He was so chilled! He’s a cool guy. There was no need for [the children] to panic. I wasn't! That’s because I could see with the way he interacts with the people.”

She continued: “He was asking us what we do and what the vision is. Our vision is to raise children who are going to wake up on a daily basis inspired, motivated and eager to learn. We introduce the children to the parks and nature. Once they understand nature they can take care of it.”

She added: “The mountain, the parks, nature are helping. He said he loves it and he wanted to find out from the children could they work, do they see opportunities and would they be able to volunteer and what do they think of conversation. They said we need to take care of this.”

The heart of Prince William's visit to Cape Town is the Earthshot Prize award ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday, November 6.