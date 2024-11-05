Meghan Markle sends strong warning to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has reportedly sent a strong warning to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales’ secret message to Prince Harry and William’s apparent olive branch to the duke.

The Closer, citing royal insiders, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mom has been growing increasingly suspicious of Kate and William’s intentions, with reports that the future king and queen are making more of an effort to encourage Harry back into royal fold.

The insider said, “Meghan isn’t happy at all. She’s panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life. For her, it’s far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner. The thought of him cosying up to his family again has struck a note of panic.”

Meghan is “furious” at Kate Middleton’s alleged meddling and feels as though “she’s trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge.”

“Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down – so she’s furious that she’s even getting involved,” the source further said.

The outlet published the story titled “Meghan Markle blasts Kate Middleton: ‘Stop messaging Prince Harry'”.

The fresh claims came days after reports that Kate Middleton has reached out to 'little brother' Harry with new message.

Prince William has also apparently offered an olive branch to Harry.