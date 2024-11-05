 
Geo News

Meghan Markle sends strong warning to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has warned Kate Middleton after she and Prince William offered olive branch to Harry

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Meghan Markle sends strong warning to Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle sends strong warning to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has reportedly sent a strong warning to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales’ secret message to Prince Harry and William’s apparent olive branch to the duke.

The Closer, citing royal insiders, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mom has been growing increasingly suspicious of Kate and William’s intentions, with reports that the future king and queen are making more of an effort to encourage Harry back into royal fold.

The insider said, “Meghan isn’t happy at all. She’s panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life. For her, it’s far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner. The thought of him cosying up to his family again has struck a note of panic.”

Meghan is “furious” at Kate Middleton’s alleged meddling and feels as though “she’s trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge.”

“Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down – so she’s furious that she’s even getting involved,” the source further said.

The outlet published the story titled “Meghan Markle blasts Kate Middleton: ‘Stop messaging Prince Harry'”.

The fresh claims came days after reports that Kate Middleton has reached out to 'little brother' Harry with new message.

Prince William has also apparently offered an olive branch to Harry.

Aurora Culpo gives honest opinion on Olivia, Christian McCaffrey's new home
Aurora Culpo gives honest opinion on Olivia, Christian McCaffrey's new home
Prince William makes surprising revelations in latest video video
Prince William makes surprising revelations in latest video
Prince William, Robert Irwin join hands for climate project video
Prince William, Robert Irwin join hands for climate project
Prince Harry recalls Meghan Markle's threat during fight where he ‘snapped'
Prince Harry recalls Meghan Markle's threat during fight where he ‘snapped'
Taylor Swift's bond with Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce exposed
Taylor Swift's bond with Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce exposed
Celebs back 'Joker: Folie à Deux' amid box office bomb
Celebs back 'Joker: Folie à Deux' amid box office bomb
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Prince William's absence video
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Prince William's absence
Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle as he considers new Christmas plans video
Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle as he considers new Christmas plans