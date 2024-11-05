Victoria Beckham reveals how her life changed after turning 50

Victoria Beckham revealed one significant change she noticed in herself after turning 50.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, the fashion designer admitted that she "cares less" about fame as she gets older.

“I've been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there's just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about. I woke up at 50, and I don’t care,” said Victoria.

Recalling protecting her privacy, the Spice Girls bandmate stated, "You have to go through those times to make you, ultimately, who you are. We've kind of figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now."

“I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street and you would dress knowing you were going to get that,” added David Beckham’s wife.

“I don't want that anymore,” said Victoria.

For those unversed, Victoria has been married to football player David Beckham since 1999 and shares four kids with him - Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.