Ariana Grande reveals reasons for using her birth name in 'Wicked' credits

Ariana Grande reveals reason of using her birth name in 'Wicked' credit

Ariana Grande has opened up about why she is using her real name in Wicked’s credit.

Recently in an interview with The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, the songstress candidly shared about why she is using her real full name in her forthcoming movie’s credit.

"Technically, it's my little girl name," she began, and, also reflected upon her birth name, shared, "Technically it's little Ari's name."

Moreover, the 7 Ring’s singer recalled when she watched the show and said, "But, no, I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me.”

At the time, she went on to say, “I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from [Cynthia's character] Elphaba. You know, that was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old.”

Before concluding, the Hollywood star revealed the reason for using her real full name by saying, “It felt like a really lovely way of honoring her. It’s a love note to her. It felt really full circle and something I wanted to do.”

For those unversed, Ariana’s real full name is Ariana Grande-Butera, which includes both of her parents’, mom Joan Grande and dad Edward Butera, last name.

Ariana Grande’s movie Wicked is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.