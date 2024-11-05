Prince William pays homage to George, Charlotte, Louis during South Africa trip

Prince William paid homage to his kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – during his visit to South Africa.

During his outings in Cape Town on Monday and Tuesday, the Prince of Wales, 40, sported a friendship bracelet that read “Papa.” William and Kate’s three kids affectionately call their dad “Papa.”

The Prince first sported the blue and green bracelet, which is a trend among Swifties, during his meeting with 120 young leaders at the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Program.

He kept it on as he played rugby later that day at Ocean View Secondary School with young people from three twins of the city.

The next day, he wore the sweet bracelet as he took an early morning stroll with conservationist Robert Irwin, who’s also a global ambassador for the Earthsot Prize.

Their stroll beneath the iconic Table Mountain, the Prince met with rangers, conservationists, firefighters, mountain rescue volunteers, biodiversity experts and discussed measures taken to protect the rare and endangered flora and fauna of the park.

Prince William is looking forward to a star-studded Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on November 6.