Lala Kent reveals 'sweetest' thing about Travis Kelce

Lala Kent believes Travis Kelce is sweet because he didn't touch her and others while taking a photo during a show.



Gushing about him on her podcast Give Them Lala, she said the NFL's tight end was a host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? When the female cast was clicking pictures with him.

"We take a group picture, and Travis — I'm next to him and I'm pregnant — I believe [he] had two girls on each of his sides. And when he put his arms around us, he did not touch," adding, "Which I thought was very, very sweet."

Elsewhere on the podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that Taylor Swift visited her boyfriend on set.

"They were going to have lunch together," she said, leading her cohost Jessica Walter to add her surprising reaction to the Grammy winner's dropping by.

"I'm talking, like, 10 feet away, you guys … And I see a giant black SUV, and then we start hearing whispers on set. Like, what is that black SUV doing?" the host shared. "It was our girl Taylor Swift in Travis' trailer just visiting."