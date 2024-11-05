 
Geo News

Lala Kent reveals 'sweetest' thing about Travis Kelce

Lala Kent says the act of Travis Kelce was, in her view, 'sweet'

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Lala Kent reveals sweetest thing about Travis Kelce
Lala Kent reveals 'sweetest' thing about Travis Kelce

Lala Kent believes Travis Kelce is sweet because he didn't touch her and others while taking a photo during a show.

Gushing about him on her podcast Give Them Lala, she said the NFL's tight end was a host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? When the female cast was clicking pictures with him.

"We take a group picture, and Travis — I'm next to him and I'm pregnant — I believe [he] had two girls on each of his sides. And when he put his arms around us, he did not touch," adding, "Which I thought was very, very sweet."

Elsewhere on the podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that Taylor Swift visited her boyfriend on set.

"They were going to have lunch together," she said, leading her cohost Jessica Walter to add her surprising reaction to the Grammy winner's dropping by.

"I'm talking, like, 10 feet away, you guys … And I see a giant black SUV, and then we start hearing whispers on set. Like, what is that black SUV doing?" the host shared. "It was our girl Taylor Swift in Travis' trailer just visiting."

Jennifer Lopez reveals one condition to date again post Ben Affleck: Report
Jennifer Lopez reveals one condition to date again post Ben Affleck: Report
Celine Dion paved way for Elton John and others: Source
Celine Dion paved way for Elton John and others: Source
The Weeknd to star in thriller alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan
The Weeknd to star in thriller alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan
Daniel Craig shares big hope for 'Knives Out 3' aka 'Wake Up Dead Man'
Daniel Craig shares big hope for 'Knives Out 3' aka 'Wake Up Dead Man'
Meghan Markle feels Prince Harry is being ridiculous
Meghan Markle feels Prince Harry is being ridiculous
Ryan Reynolds to bring 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team back
Ryan Reynolds to bring 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team back
Prince William's appearance sparks health concerns amid King Charles cancer
Prince William's appearance sparks health concerns amid King Charles cancer
Ariana Grande reveals reasons for using her birth name in 'Wicked' credits
Ariana Grande reveals reasons for using her birth name in 'Wicked' credits