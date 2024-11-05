Photo: Celine Dion paved way for Elton John and others: Source

Celine Dion is reportedly the pioneer of doing residencies in Las Vegas.

As per the newest findings of In Touch, the songstress is trying to win her fans back after “fake performance” allegations.

The musician reportedly wants to mark her musical comeback once again by doing the ultimate Las Vegas residency.

“Nowadays, it seems like everybody from U2 to Elton John is doing Vegas residencies,” claimed the insider.

They went on to address, “But Céline is the O.G. — she paved the way,” noting, “And she says she wants to return to show them how it’s done!” after which they moved on to a new topic.

This report comes after claims that Celine has been kicked in the teeth because fans accused her of “unauthentic” Olympics performance.

In this previous report, the composer and performer Etienne Guéreau, “There is no doubt she is getting her voice back and wants to do a proper comeback.”

The expert also added, “But this sort of ugly gossip isn't going to help her confidence.”