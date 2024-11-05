 
Celine Dion leaves darkness behind amid SPS battle: Source

Celine Dion is reportedly embracing positivity after new allegations

November 05, 2024

Celine Dion is finally focusing on the bright side as continues to aspire for the ultimate musical comeback following SPS diagnosis.

An insider recently shared with In Touch that the songstress is eyeing a new Las Vegas residency.

According to this spy, “There were dark days when she thought concerts would be impossible.”

“But with medications and physical therapy, she’s at a place where she believes she can pull it off!” they added after stating that she was the trend setter for doing blockbuster Vegas residencies.

The source noted that “Céline is the O.G.” for rocking Vegas concerts and “she paved the way” for other musicians like U2 & Elton John.

Despite the “unauthentic” Olympics performance allegations, the songstress “wants to do a proper comeback” as she is getting her powerful voice back.

For those unversed, Celine has been battling a disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) since 2022, and she detailed her rare autoimmune condition in the documentary, I am: Celine Dion.

