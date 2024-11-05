Rihanna gives befitting replies to trolls on social media

On the 2024 U.S. Election, Rihanna shared a cheeky post about it. Afterward, some trolls started to call her out.



Mincing no words, @badgirlriri hit them back ruthlessly. The post in question was a reel she posted in a car wearing sunglasses, captioning, "POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport #votecauseicant."

According to Teen Vogue, her post was meant to be a joke as she cannot vote because the Grammy winner was born in Barbados.

But under her comment section, some were offended. One user said, "illegal voting is a crime. Maybe she should be arrested for trying. To which the Work singer had a simple reply, "shut up, Karen."

Someone else commented, "I voted for closed borders, deportations, and staying out of foreign conflicts. abortions are probably nowhere near as important as y'all are making it seem."

"you're ******! And so is the America you dream of. Hope you don't have to find out the hard way," she responded.

Hitting back another user for writing a long comment about the "rignt and wrong" to enter America, Riri said, "Where were you in [sic] Jan 6 sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights!"

It is relevant to mention here Rihanna is backing Kamala Harris in a face-off against Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.