Photo: Jim Parson might return for 'Young Sheldon' spin off: Source

Jim Parson reportedly did not enjoy playing the ultra-nerd Sheldon Cooper in a potential third spinoff.

According to an insider privy to In Touch, Jim has gathered enough amount he would say no to any gig that he doesn’t enjoy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jim is currently starring with Katie Holmes in a Broadway revival of Our Town.

Speaking of Jim, an insider shared with the outlet, “Jim does what inspires him now.”

For those unversed, Jim Parson previously confessed having no plans of reprising his role in the popular show anytime soon.

At the time, Kaley and Johnny admitted being hurt by the star when he refused to do one final season of The Big Bang Theory in the CBS sitcom’s dying days.

“I don’t know that playing Sheldon, which he did for so long, brings the same inspiration anymore,” shared the insider.

“Then again, if they backed up the Brinks truck for him, it might be hard for him to say no!” claimed the source before signing off from the chat.