Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson live together like ‘happiest divorced couple'

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew love an amicable life in The Royal Lodge despite their divorce.



The former couple, who are parents to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, parted ways in a 1986 scandalous divorce. After their split, both Fergie and Andrew decided to stay in the same vicinity to co-parent their children.

In 2018, Fergie admitted: "We sit round the table and have afternoon tea together. It's a very important part of our lives."

She added: "We're the happiest divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairytale. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it."

This comes as King Charles III has reportedly ordered Prince Andrew to downsize the Windsor mansion and move to a smaller cottage.

Royal author Robert Hardman quotes a source : "He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs – which would be a welcome outcome for all parties if that turns out to be the case. But as to whether this funding can be relied upon in the long term is another matter."