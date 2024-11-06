Barry Keoghan feels 'incredibly blessed' to have girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan gushed over his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter in a recent interview

During an appearance on the Monday, Nov. 4 episode of Spotify's The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 32-year-old actor talked about his relationship with the Espresso singer.

"Are we talking about Sabrina or not? Are you in a relationship with Sabrina Carpenter?" asked host Louis Theroux

"Oh, I knew you'd do this," Keoghan responded with a laugh.

"We don't have to. That's why I asked permission first. I'm like a vampire, I have to be asked in. Can I come in?" Theroux chimed in

"Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed," the Saltburn actor began.

He further gushed over Carpenter, "Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented and yeah. Pretty special. Louis, you got me. You're not a vampire."

Elsewhere in the interview Keoghan discussed his starring in Carpenter's music video of the song Please Please Please, and called it a "great video, great music," as Theorax revealed that admitted he got to know who Carpenter was "embarrassingly recently."

Moreover, the podcast host asked Keoghan if he was aware that the Disney alum's aunt Nancy Cartwright is the voice of The Simpsons' Bart Simpson.

Keoghan replied, "I did know that."