Ben Affleck responds to Jennifer Lopez’s sister visiting daughter Violet: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were reportedly unaware of Violet's meeting with Jennifer Lopez's meeting.

Both the parents were confused by their daughter's decision to keep Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's sister "close"

"Violet has a strong attachment to JLo and her family,' an insider told Daily Mail. "It’s quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close."

The source continued to say, "She looks up to JLo and Lynda and is intent on keeping the bond alive. Violet said that she just reached out to her and said she wanted to come visit."

As per the tattler, Ben got to know about Violet hanging out with Lynda by the photo circulating on the internet.

"The first time Ben saw this photo was online," the source noted. "He wasn’t aware that Lynda was visiting. But Violet is an adult, and she is allowed to do as she pleases and spend time with who she wants to."

"Ben and Jen feel Lynda and Violet could have spent time together and even taken a cute photo together without it going online for the world to see."

The insider added that Violet is following her parent's footsteps in maintaining healthy relationships as her parents do while co-parenting her and her siblings Samuel, 12, and Fin, 15.

"It is unfortunate that her dad didn't work things out with JLo, but it also didn't work out with her him and her mom, and she would rather keep the peace than have any issues, Violet doesn't want to lose that bond," a bird chirped.