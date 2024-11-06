 
Ariana Grande shares heartfelt reason for using full name in 'Wicked' credits

The Disney alum calls her full name her "little girl name"

Web Desk
November 06, 2024

Ariana Grande used her birth name in the credits of her new film Wicked for a very special reason.

The 31-year-old singer appeared in a recent interview with podcaster and journalist Justin Hill along with her co-star Cynthia Erivo.

During the chat, Hill mentioned that Grande is credited with her “full grown-up name” in the end credits of her upcoming film and asked the imperfect for you hitmaker, "I wanted to know the symbolism of the importance of that for you.”

"Technically, it's my little girl name. It’s technically little [Ari’s] name,” the singer said of her name.

It is pertinent to mention that "Butera" is her father Ed's last name while "Grande" is her mother Joan’s. Grande's parents parted their ways when she was eight years old.

Grande went on to say, "I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba."

“That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old, and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that. It felt really full-circle," she added.

The Wicked is set to hit the theaters on November 22.

