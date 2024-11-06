Taylor Swift shocks fan by wearing family's jacket to beau Travis' game

Taylor Swift dons fan's vintage jacket to beau Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift wore a vintage Kansas City Chiefs leather jacket to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s game, which a TikTok user known revealed was originally bought on eBay for $169.

According to Daily Mail, the TikToker named Court, shared in a clip that she recognized the jacket Swift wore as one of her family member had previously sold, possibly to the You Belong With Me singer's stylist.

Moreover, the jacket featured a black base with red and gold details and multiple Chiefs logos.

Additionally, she completed her game day look with black Agolde shorts and $2,195 black Christian Louboutin Santia Botta boots.

In regards to this, Court’s mother recalled selling it on eBay while her father confirmed it had been shipped from Kansas City to California.

As per the publication, although, a longtime “Swiftie” of 20 years wasn’t sure who specially bought the jacket but she remarked “Even I don't know the name of her stylist, and that’s who bought the jacket."

Furthermore, Court explained the family compared pictures to confirm it was the same jacket, noticing bends in the leather.

In this regard, she stated, "Thank you to Taylor's stylists for buying the jacket," while adding that as a lifelong Chiefs fan and dedicated Swiftie, this was “the coolest thing to ever happen to me.”

As per the outlet, the Love Story hitmaker donned the jacket while cheering on Kelce in a rain soaked game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrating his stellar performance of 14 catches for 100 yards and a Chiefs victory, fresh off concluding the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour.