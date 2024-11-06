Diddy makes Mike Tyson uneasy in throwback video

Diddy's old video with Mike Tyson has been making rounds on social media.

In a 1998’s throwback live TV interview on The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, according to Mirror, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Mike were snapped sharing an “uncomfortable” moment sitting on a small couch.

In the viral video, the pro-boxer could be seen lifting Diddy’s right hand to draw attention to the jewelry on his hand and arm. “It’s truly about the Benjamins, as we see,” Mike jolted, referencing the rapper's song about making money.

Mike then appeared to take the music mogul's hand and position it away from himself as they sat on the couch, leading into a commercial break with Diddy re-crossing his arms.

The viral video resurfaced three weeks after the American professional boxer discussed the 54-year-old rapper's arrest and shared that he wishes “all the best” for his longtime friend, who is currently in jail.

Diddy, who has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September 17, is being held on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The Bad Boy Records founder, however, has denied all the accusations against him.



He will remain in custody until his trial date on May 5, 2025.

Diddy and Mike Tyson's throwback video is from1998



