King Charles fears ‘stirring up' Prince Harry's anger

King Charles has become really scared to ‘poke’ the bear and stir anything up with Prince Harry.

Royal author Robert Hardman made these insights public in one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece he explained King Charles’ reasons for having such a silent approach to his youngest.

According to some of the monarch’s own staffers, the ability that King Charles had to maintain his silence after being accused of being ‘emotionless’ during Princess Diana’s death has been dubbed ‘iron-like’.

They were also quoted saying, “He always had an iron discipline about not stirring things up with the Sussexes.”

The former member of staff also added, “It can take a huge effort to do nothing when you’re being criticized.”

A similar admission by The Telegraph has also come to light, that showcases the legal importance of maintaining such a ‘dignified silence’ because, if one were to imagine a situation, where “if the Prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later describe that conversation or, worse, a conversation that was not entirely accurate,” there would be “serious legal jeopardy,” in it for the monarch, a legal advisor warned.