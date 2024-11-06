 
Geo News

Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being 'honest' about her mental health struggles

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she is battling with an intestinal illness called SIBO

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2024

Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being honest about her mental health struggles
Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being 'honest' about her mental health struggles

Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being "so honest about her health and mental health journey" over recent years.

Taking to his X account, the 65-year-old rap star praised the Calm Down songstress, saying Selena is the "strongest and most beautiful people inside and out."

“I don’t know her personally, but Selena Gomez is one of the STRONGEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL people inside and out,” penned Falvor.

“I applaud her for being so open about her health and mental health. And I applaud her even more for clapping back at haterz, but she shouldn’t have to,” he added.

Recently, Selena clapped back at body-shamers on social media, revealing that she is battling with an intestinal illness called SIBO.

“I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up,” she said. "I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story.”

“No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human,” Selena added.

Kiernan Shipka shares insight into first ever classic villain role in 'Red One'
Kiernan Shipka shares insight into first ever classic villain role in 'Red One'
King Charles fears ‘stirring up' Prince Harry's anger
King Charles fears ‘stirring up' Prince Harry's anger
Diddy makes Mike Tyson uneasy in throwback video video
Diddy makes Mike Tyson uneasy in throwback video
Kristin Cavallari 'back in dating game' month after Mark Estes split
Kristin Cavallari 'back in dating game' month after Mark Estes split
Heidi Klum hits back at fashion critics: 'I want to show my body'
Heidi Klum hits back at fashion critics: 'I want to show my body'
Sabrina Carpenter creates unique record with latest move
Sabrina Carpenter creates unique record with latest move
Prince William takes major step as he urges action on wildlife crime
Prince William takes major step as he urges action on wildlife crime
Prince Andrew's stubbornness fuels King Charles' wrath amid Royal Lodge feud
Prince Andrew's stubbornness fuels King Charles' wrath amid Royal Lodge feud