Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being 'honest' about her mental health struggles

Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being "so honest about her health and mental health journey" over recent years.

Taking to his X account, the 65-year-old rap star praised the Calm Down songstress, saying Selena is the "strongest and most beautiful people inside and out."

“I don’t know her personally, but Selena Gomez is one of the STRONGEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL people inside and out,” penned Falvor.

“I applaud her for being so open about her health and mental health. And I applaud her even more for clapping back at haterz, but she shouldn’t have to,” he added.

Recently, Selena clapped back at body-shamers on social media, revealing that she is battling with an intestinal illness called SIBO.

“I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up,” she said. "I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story.”

“No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human,” Selena added.