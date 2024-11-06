 
Geo News

Cardi B reacts to major event in deleted social media post

Cardi B reacts to major event in deleted X post Cardi B’s rant comes after she was caught in an unfortunate situation on stage

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2024

Cardi B reacts to major event in a deleted social media post

Cardi B shared her reaction to the recently held major US event.

The 32-year-old rapper posted a video on X, formally known as Twitter and then quickly deleted it.

In the already removed video, Cardi while using a face-distorting filter, ranted with her followers, “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.” (sic)

Cardi B reacts to major event in deleted X post
Cardi B reacts to major event in deleted X post

"That's all I'm gonna say," she added while disguising herself with a large forehead and a goatee.

Her post came after it was reported by the Associated Press that states such as Florida, Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina, that have been affected by hurricanes, were in favour of ex-president Donald Trump.

Moreover, earlier this week, the Up hitmaker faced a technical issue during her speech in West Allis.

As per DailyMail, Cardi marked her presence at a rally to shower her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

During her speech, she was forced to pause after the teleprompter screen went blank.

“I need patience over here, patience where are you girl?” she shouted. “I need patience over here!”

“Are we ready to make history?” the Bodak Yellow rapper asked repeatedly.

However, after about 90 seconds of stalling, finally Cardi was able to begin her awaited speech.

Dua Lipa's ex Paul Jason Klein returns to spotlight after life-altering accident
Dua Lipa's ex Paul Jason Klein returns to spotlight after life-altering accident
Camila Cabello admits Beyonce once made her cry
Camila Cabello admits Beyonce once made her cry
Prince Harry branded tragic for letting Archie, Lilibet miss King Charles
Prince Harry branded tragic for letting Archie, Lilibet miss King Charles
Kate Middleton, William leave Meghan Markle 'worried' about future of her marriage to Harry
Kate Middleton, William leave Meghan Markle 'worried' about future of her marriage to Harry
Blake Shelton takes center stage with Gwen Stefani at unmissable game day
Blake Shelton takes center stage with Gwen Stefani at unmissable game day
Prince William's documentary nod to Harry shows 'Royal family is listening' video
Prince William's documentary nod to Harry shows 'Royal family is listening'
Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' watching change in Prince William video
Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' watching change in Prince William
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham unveils unseen glam
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham unveils unseen glam