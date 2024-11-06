Prince William's documentary nod to Harry shows 'Royal family is listening'

 
Prince William mentioned Prince Harry’s name in his new documentary about homelessness

November 06, 2024

Prince William’s mention of his rebellious brother Prince Harry’s name in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, was not a coincidence, a friend of Princess Diana has claimed.

According to the pal of former Princess of Wales and a journalist, Richard Kay, William’s nod for the Duke of Sussex means the Royal family is listening to Harry’s rants.

Speaking with Daily Express, Kay said that he sees this as a calculated move, suggesting it's an "olive branch" extended to Harry from William.

“Well, you could easily take that latter view that he can't not mention [Harry's name]," Kay said. "How could he separate Harry and him from something which his mother took them both to?"

"But I think there is something calculated, and I think it is an olive branch," he said, later adding that "maybe this is a sign that the family is listening" despite years of rift. 

In the documentary, William said, "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.”

He added, “I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

