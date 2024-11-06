Prince William's documentary nod to Harry shows 'Royal family is listening'

Prince William’s mention of his rebellious brother Prince Harry’s name in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, was not a coincidence, a friend of Princess Diana has claimed.



According to the pal of former Princess of Wales and a journalist, Richard Kay, William’s nod for the Duke of Sussex means the Royal family is listening to Harry’s rants.

Speaking with Daily Express, Kay said that he sees this as a calculated move, suggesting it's an "olive branch" extended to Harry from William.

“Well, you could easily take that latter view that he can't not mention [Harry's name]," Kay said. "How could he separate Harry and him from something which his mother took them both to?"

"But I think there is something calculated, and I think it is an olive branch," he said, later adding that "maybe this is a sign that the family is listening" despite years of rift.

In the documentary, William said, "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.”

He added, “I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”