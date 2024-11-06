Camila Cabello admits Beyonce once made her cry

Camila Cabello recalled that once Beyonce’s remarks about her work made her quite emotional.



The 27-year-old singer went down the memory lane during And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan podcast and revealed that she once received praise from the Destiny's Child star.

The Havana singer recollected that she was “bowled over” when she was told by Beyonce that she loved her work.

"I met somebody who told me something about my album recently: Beyoncé,” Camila recalled.

The Senorita singer went on to say, "She (Beyonce) fully was like, 'I love your new album' and I was like, 'You inspire me so much'. I just walked away and I cried."

Later in the same podcast, the Shameless hitmaker, who released her fourth studio album C,XOXO in June 2024, explained that she had been questioning her place in the music industry before receiving the glowing feedback.

According to the singer, she has “been feeling so vulnerable and fragile”.

“I think I've just been spending more time on social media than I usually do, and then I'll read comments and see something that leaves me f*****, Camilia said, noting, “It's just been really, really hard.”