Allison Janney reveals that she 'threw the script' of 'The Diplomat' finale 2

Allison Janney has dished out her first expression after reading the script of The Diplomat.

In latest interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Allison Janney talked about her expression after reading the script of the political-thriller series’ season 2 finale.

“I literally threw the script across the room,” The West Wing's star began. “It was like, 'What the?'”

Moreover, she went on to say, “Because it was such an explosive, such an incredible — everyone has to binge the whole season because I’m only in the last two episodes.”

Before concluding, the Hollywood actor shared insight into her mystery series by saying, “It is such a spectacular ending, I get chills thinking about it.”

Previously, the executive producer of The Diplomat, Keri Russell, shared that she “was nervous, a little bit” when she heard of the joining of Janney for the role of Vice President Grace Penn in the series.

"Just because she’s awesome and so good”, she shared "I love her.”

‘There's a scene she does in Primary Colors — that movie is so good — where she does this physical comedy fall up the stairs.”

“So I think I was a little nervous, but she's everything you want her to be. She's gracious and funny and smart and cool," Russell, who portrayed an experienced US diplomat character in the crime-thrill movie, lauded before signing off.