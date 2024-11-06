Cillian Murphy isn't nervous but excited about ‘Small Things Like These'

Cillian Murphy isn't nervous but excited ‘Small Things Like These'

Cillian Murphy dishes out what he feels about his upcoming film Small Things Like These, which has been produced by the actor as well.



Talking to Collider about the upcoming Irish drama, the 48-year-old actor said, “I'm not nervous, I'm excited.”

The Peaky Blinders star went on to describe his feelings for the forthcoming film that a “film isn't finished until the audience sees it”.

“So I'm very, very invested in what the Irish people think,” Murphy said, adding, “And the book is so beloved here, and it's on the curriculum.”

Shedding light on the importance of the need of such historical film, the Oscar-winning actor shared that his son is “learning it in sixth year”.

“So I think a lot of people know what they're gonna get going into it,” he went on to say.

The Oppenheimer actor added, “But I also just think art is a good way of looking at these difficult times in history, in the history of any country.”

Apart from Murphy, the movie also stars Michelle Fairley, Eileen Walsh, Emily Watson, Helen Behan, and Clare Dunne.

The upcoming movie follows an Irish coal merchant in the 1980s who discovers secrets about his life.

Small Things Like These had its theatrical release in Ireland and UK on November 1, 2024, with the United States to follow on November 8.