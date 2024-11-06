Britney Spears 'met' conspiracy theorist: 'Give my number'

Kristin Cavallari made two claims on her podcast. First, Britney Spears is a clone. Second, she met her after her conspiracy theory went viral.



In her recent episode titled The Cabal is Trying to Silence Me!, she said the Grammy winner asked her number, and they even had a meeting in Las Vegas and a short online conversation.

"I get a call from my publicist," she recalled. "He calls me and he goes, "Guess who wants your phone number?" And I went, "Who?" Britney ******* Spears!."

She continued, "I'm going what!?... If you didn't listen to the last episode, go ****** listen, but we talked about Hollywood conspiracies and my big thing was Kanye West I think is a clone, but I also said Britney is not Britney."

Remembering her initial reaction, Kristin said, "So Britney obviously caught wind of that. So my initial reaction was, I was scared. I'm not gonna lie."

"Like, they're ******* onto me, man. They didn't like that podcast episode. Like, I'm like, give her my number!

"I'm in a group chat with her manager and Britney Spears," the podcaster claimed.

"Her manager puts us on a group chat... and then Britney sent me a text. I'm not gonna read it. I would love to read it."

However, Kristin said everything did not go smoothly between them. Because she said, Britney ghosted her after she asked to meet her in Los Angeles.

'I text her separately. And I'm so nice,' she said. 'I'm like, "Hey, I'm hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I'll let you know," she said as she called herself one of the Toxic hitmaker's biggest fans.

"Cause she's like, "We should hang out"... And then she just never ******* responded," Kristin concluded.