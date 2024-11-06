Palace source breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health in post-cancer update

Insights into Kate Middleton’s health now that her cancer treatment has ended, has just been shared by royal author Robert Jobson.

All of this has been brought forward during his interview with Hello! Magazine on Monday.

At the time he explained that Kate has already jumped back into the gym and has been itching to get physical since her chemotherapy ended.

Reportedly, “From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well.”

“She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.”

He also revealed that fans can expect to see more of the princess very soon, once she starts “carrying out engagements” as she’s already at “work behind the scenes.”

Moving forward she will “concentrate on more impactful events” instead of traveling “all over the country” Mr Jobson also clarified as part of his admission.

“If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn’t want to get ill again but also, I’m told, because she has a different perspective now,” he also revealed.

But right now, “Her focus will be on her family … I think [Prince] William is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don’t think that necessarily signals that we’re going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other.”

“They probably realize that if you get a lot of something all the time, it lessens its impact. With Catherine being the main female star of the royal family, actually you can make a bigger statement by being seen less.”