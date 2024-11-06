King Charles taking a turn for the worst with new health issue that's exposing him

King Charles has started sparking health fears all over again, now that many believe “things are taking a turn for the worst.”

This revelation has been brought to light by insiders who warn that King Charles is ‘pushing himself into a grave’.

According to a report by RadarOnline the king was already “dicing with death” when he stopped his cancer treatment for his tour of Australia.

They also warned, “Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way. Anyone can see he's not well.”

To make matters worse, “His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror.”

Before concluding the source also added, “And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first. Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be."