Tom Hanks shows rare side to the public: 'Fist fight'

Tom Hanks usually has a typical demeanour in public. But, in a recent podcast, he has shown what he would be like when he gets angry.



Appearing on Conan O'Brien's Needs a Friend podcast, he called out the critics. "Now what happened is that time has become one of the metrics for how these things matter, right?" the Oscar winner said.

"In the day it was just a fist fight. It was every movie you came out, are you going to make the playoffs or not? Guess what? No, kid, you're 2 and 12 and you ain't going nowhere. Or, you got a shot."

The Forrest Gump star continued, "It used to be you had these Rubicons that you crossed. First of all, do you love it or not? That's the first thing. Yes, okay, you have crossed the Rubicon, right?"

"The next Rubicon you cross is when the movie is completely done a year and a half later, and you see it for the first time, and you might like it. It doesn't matter if it works or not, you look at it and say, 'Hey, I think we acquitted ourselves pretty good.' That's Rubicon No. 2," he added.

Doubling down on his flak on the critics, Tom said, "Then the critics weigh in, that's Rubicon No. 3, and that's always up down. 'We hate it, we like it. This is the worst thing… Oh hey, oh hi Tom, I saw you in a movie. It was cute.'"

"That's when you ask the wife, 'Hey, honey, could you take the revolver out of the glove box and hide it somewhere, because I think…," the veteran actor hilariously said.

Tom's strong comments come after his latest film, Here, was panned by the movie critics. Also, the movie, which also starred Robin Wright, did not do well at the box office.