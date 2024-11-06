Tom Brady's relationship status revealed amid Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy

Tom Brady is reportedly single as per recent claims by an insider.

The American football quarterback, 47, has been facing dating rumours since the news of his ex Gisele Bündchen's third pregnancy emerged last week.

It began as an image of Brady strolling with an unidentified woman began circulating on social media.

However, an insider has dismissed all such suspicions, asserting that the former football star is not dating and “is super focused on his kids and work.”

The sports hunk was also seen making the party rounds and chatting up some female scenesters while hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio at Art Basel in Miami, Fla., last December.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was briefly linked to Russian model Irina Shayk after his 2022 divorce from Bündchen following their 13 years of marriage.

But things “fizzled out,” after four months, Page Six reported.

The limelight shifted to Brady as his ex wife Bündchen's first pregnancy with Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, came to light last week.

Bündchen already shares two children Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, with Brady—who also has a son, Jack, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.