Cher's beau Alexander “A.E.” Edwards taking advantage of singer's feud with sons?

Cher's boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards is reportedly positioning his five-year-old son, Slash, between the singer and her own sons Elijah Blue Allman and Chaz Bono.

According to insiders, AE is using Slash to get closer to Cher and ignite motherly love in her for his son.

"Alexander knows Cher has powerful connections in show business and he also knows that she has a very protective side for those she loves," a tipster told Radar Online. "He's betting that she'll take Slash under her wing and make sure he comes out a winner later in life!"

Edwards brought Slash along to the singer’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"Alexander probably figures the more he fans the flames of war between Cher and her own children, the more time she'll set aside for Slash," the tipster speculated. "He's that type of guy when it comes to looking out for No. 1."

Cher is reportedly at odds with both Chaz and Elijah Blue for different reasons, and the source believes AE is positioning his son to fill that void for the singer.

Elijah Blue over her ultimately unsuccessful attempt to have him placed under a court-ordered conservatorship so she could manage his health and finances.

"Let's face it – Cher is short two children at the moment and here comes this beautiful little boy into her life who reminds her so much of playing mother to her own two kids. It's the perfect chance for Alexander to further sink his hooks into her and to make sure Slash has every advantage in life.”