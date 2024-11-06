 
Rihanna eyeing new business venture: Source

Rihanna is reportedly seeking new business opportunities after the successful launch of 'Fenty Hair'

November 06, 2024

Rihanna is reportedly ready to kick off a whole new business venture.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the songstress is planning to start a range of reusable cloth nappies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna has also collaborated with Puma's Fenty collection as she marked her return after six long years of hiatus in 2023.  

Previously, she first teamed up with Puma in 2015, left in 2017 to focus on other things.

Then, in June 2024, Rihanna launched her haircare line, called Fenty Hair.

Spilling the beans on the aftereffects of owning a haircare line, a Life & Style insider dished in October, “She’s been spending upwards of $20,000 a month on her hair for years,” noting, “and that hasn’t changed, even since she’s had kids.”

“She has a personal hairstylist that does her hair anytime she leaves the house,” they also added.

The insider even mentioned, “She has hair extensions and gets them changed out every week. She wants brand new hair every time.”

Apparently, the singer’s new launch has put “even more pressure” for her to have “perfect hair at all times.”

“She has no room for a bad hair day. And she does like to be creative with her styles. It’s also super important for her to protect her natural hair, which is another reason she’s always getting her extensions taken out and redone,” they explained.

