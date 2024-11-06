 
November 06, 2024

Jason Derulo hints at 3-year-old son Jason's role in singer's career

Jason Derulo is getting candid about his son Jason King's role in keeping his music "real."

The singer, 35, made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show with his three-year-old son Jason King on Wednesday, where he briefed about his journey as a father so far.

It began with the Slow Low singer joking about how the toddler previews his new music before he releases it.

“Yeah, he’s the new A&R," Derulo joked.

Derulo, who shares his son with model Jena Frumes, added how “sometimes you gotta let your kids do the work because they don’t know how to lie yet, so they going to keep it real."

Besides being his dad's defacto music advisor, Jason also freqently features on Derulo's Instagram—with the latest one being a clip of the same interview.

During the show, Derulo revealed that his little one goes unfiltered on his fashion choices as well.

“If you like, ‘Bubba, what you think of about this outfit?’ he be like, ‘Nah, uh-uh,' " he told host Jennifer Hudson.

“But if you ask a random person, they’re going [to] be like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s cool,’" the Ridin’ Solo artist joked.

