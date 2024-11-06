Dave Grohl could lose millions in 'likely' Jordyn Blum divorce: Report

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have been married for over two decades

Dave Grohl's $300 million fortune could be halved if his wife Jordyn Blum decides to go for divorce.

According to insiders, news of Dave’s lovechild has impacted the duo’s 21-year-long marriage adversely, with Jordyn being “distraught.”

"There's an intervention going on with her friends telling her she can't take him back and needs to divorce him now, and it's got Grohl in all kinds of panic,” an insider told Radar Online.

"It's now looking like divorce is increasingly likely," said the tipster.

"Word is, they didn't have a prenup. If she doesn't forgive him, he'll be on the hook for an enormous chunk of change given that he's worth $300 million, plus he'll have to pony up a small fortune in child support payments,” they claimed.

"Dave wants to save the marriage, but if he doesn't find some miracle, he's looking at a bill that's going to cost him millions," the source explained. "It's the cost of cheating."

Dave Gorhl and Jordyn bLum share three daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophella, 10.