Leonardo DiCaprio plans milestone birthday with Vittoria Ceretti: Source

Leonardo Di Caprio has been dating his much younger partner Vittoria Ceretti for more than a year now

November 06, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are reportedly planning a party for the actor’s milestone birthday.

For those unversed, the Titanic hitmaker turns 50 on the 11th of this month, and a source shared with Us Weekly that Leo cannot wait to throw the biggest birthday bash ever.

Spilling the beans on his birthday preparations, the source noted, “I can’t imagine he won’t have a blowout.”

In addition to this, the acting sensation is reportedly receiving a surprise gift from his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti.

The duo has been dating since August 2023 following his romance with the supermodel, Gigi Hadid.

Elaborating on their relationship, another source declared, “[They] have a lot of respect for each other,”

“They both travel a lot for work and are very supportive of each other’s careers,” they claimed before signing off from the chat.

The pair was last spotted enjoying the Rolling Stones concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

The following day on Sunday night the couple was captured having a dinner date, about which an eyewitness claimed, “Leo and Vittoria seemed more in love than ever at the gig.”

The source also addressed, “They kept a low profile at first with Leo inconspicuous in a cap and dark clothing, but once they got to the front they started to let loose."

