50 Cent finally reveals why he trolls others

50 Cent explains he holds nothing personal for anyone when he trolls them

November 06, 2024

50 Cent has a reputation for taking a cheeky dig at others, especially on social media. Now, he is explaining why he does this.

Appearing on Hot 97, the host Ebro asked, “How much of what we see when you trolling people on Instagram is real dislike, and how much of it is just having fun because you like trolling?”

The Candy Shop rapper responded, “I’m preconditioned from behaviors that you guys have exercised in front of me.”

“I’ve watched you. I’m doing by version of Ebro on my Instagram. That’s it, it just not politics, it’s a little more cultural. But look, none of that is really personal. It’s me just having fun,” he noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, the G-Unit mogul revealed he rejected a $3 million offer to perform at a rally for now-president-elect Donald Trump, saying, “I’m afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them… It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you.”

“That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan. He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan,” he concluded.

