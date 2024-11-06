Jennifer Lopez 'suitcase full of drama' makes eligible bachelors run: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly being avoided like the plague by Hollywood's most eligible bachelors after her divorce with Ben Affleck.

"She's made it clear that if you want to date her, you'd better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama," a source told Radar Online.

Lopez has been married four times, and engaged a total of six times. After her fourth divorce, sources claim she’s trying to maintain grace by publicly saying that she’s taking time away from men.

“Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that's clearly a self-defense mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction," remarked the source.

They added: "She's aware of what's happening, but she's trying to control the narrative to make it look like she's the victim – which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”

Another source said: "It's not just Ben who's happy to see Jen in their rearview mirror. All of her exes are happy she's out of their lives and regretting their time together."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004, and were engaged but then called off the wedding. Ben went on to marry his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner, whereas Lopez married Marc Anthony. The duo then got back together after their respective divorces in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. J.Lo filed for divorce in August 2024.