'Heartbroken' Celine Dion pens note to late Quincy Jones

Celine Dion just broke her silence on Quincy Jones’ demise.

After the passing of the legendary music producer, who has collaborated with stars like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, the That’s The Way It Is singer took to her official Instagram account to pen an emotional tribute to Jones.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, the one and only musical genius, Quincy Jones," the 56-year-old award-winning singer, further adding, "Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and as also as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music."

Recalling working with Jones, Dion continued, “I was privileged to work with Quincy, it was a dream come true. In our sessions, his musical intuition was nothing short of profound - he helped me capture “a little piece of heaven.” Quincy always knew exactly what each song needed.”

“In addition to his kindness and countless achievements, I also admired him for his philanthropic work which benefited the arts, global famine and underprivileged youth. His reach truly extends to all corners of the globe!” she further wrote.

In the conclusion, Dion quoted one of Jones’ sayings, "Music is the soul of the universe. It connects us all on a level that words alone cannot reach,” before praying that "may his wisdom and joy remain with us always.”