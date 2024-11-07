 
Kelly Osbourne recalls hating her body before weight loss: Source

Kelly Osbourne recounted being insecure of her size and body

Web Desk
November 07, 2024

Kelly Osbourne recently admitted being insecure of her looks during her teenage.

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne recently sat down for a candid chat with Us Weekly.

During this conversation, the 37-year-old addressed plastic surgery rumours while reflecting on the time when she did not love her body.

Kelly started off and confessed, “I didn’t used to be able to look at myself in the mirror.”

“I was the kind of girl who showered with the lights off,” she recalled and explained, “because I didn’t want to look at my body.”

However, she added that now she has grown confident in her own skin by admitting, “I don’t feel that way [anymore].”

“I’m really content with how I look — although everybody thinks I’ve had f**** plastic surgery!” she insisted.

For those unversed, the TV personality utilized the weightloss drug, Ozempic, after receiving good reviews from her peers.

Clarifying her stance on the popular drug, Kelly previously shared with PEOPLE magazine, that the drug is FDA approved and serves as “the miracle drug in the right hands.”

