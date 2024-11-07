Photo: Real reason why Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum called it quits

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz shocked fans with their breakup news last Tuesday.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the pair decided to part ways with each other because “travel and work were becoming an issue.”

The source also explained, “They [had] been starting to drift apart and realized they didn’t want the same things.”

Moreover, the source revealed that for Tatum his family along with his 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, “[are] a priority,” and soon he realized that he and Zoe were never meant to be.

The news shocked fans as Zoe and Channing seemed completely smitten by each other when they were promoting their first film, Blink Twice, together ahead of its August release.

For those unversed, the now exes met in 2021 while working on the psychological thriller, which Kravitz directed, and got engaged two years later.

Previously, another source maintained, “[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together.”