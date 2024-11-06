Jennifer Lopez spills the beans on Christmas plans after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez sees herself spending Christmas holiday surrounded by her family this year.

Lopez, 55, who shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 56, hopes keep it intimate with just her kids and New York based sister Lynda and mother Guadalupe.

The Atlas actress is still living in the $68M Bel Air, California mansion she shared with ex Affleck.

“I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” she told People.

“The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl.”

“And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.”

The actress is also thriving on the work front with her upcoming film Unstoppable slated to hit theatres in December.

She also has several projects lined up, including the release of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Lopez also opened up on finding work-life balance following her divorce from Affleck, saying, “I think a lot of it is about a deeper connection to myself and to God, making sure we're checking with ourselves so we can be great for everybody that we love around us,” she told People.

As she gets in touch with her higher power, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing hitmaker said she is “also setting my sights on pushing my boundaries creatively and seeing where that takes me, whether that's through acting or music or producing or expanding JLo Beauty.”