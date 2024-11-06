Kathy Bates' miserable love life after 'Misery': Report

'Misery' star Kathy Bates's was reportedly badly affected by the movie

Misery star Kathy Bates reportedly revealed that the hit adaptation of Stephen King’s novel that won her an Oscar.

According to a source close to Kathy, the actress never had a problem getting a date before the movie. However, her terrifying portrayal of a psychopath that traps an author (James Caan) in her home.

The actress divorced husband Tony Campisi in 1997 and expected to get many suitors, but the opposite happened.

"Kathy was successful, funny and smart," a pal of the actress told Radar Online. "So she couldn't understand why she received NO invitations from suitors."

The Matlock star then asked a male friend of hers, and “he told her Misery scared the crap out of men who were terrified she might do the same to them that she did to Caan!"

Her pal went on to note that the actress’ recent 100 pound weight loss has left her confident, healthy and ready to date.

"She's excited, confident and ready for romance again!" exclaimed the pal of Kathy Bates.