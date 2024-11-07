 
Geo News

Queen Camilla ‘tipsy' moments revealed by son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles talks about his life with mother

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Queen Consort Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is touching upon his mother’s drinking habits.

The ‘Cooking and the Crown’ writer reveals his mother has never drunk gin in her life.

"Never drunk a glass of gin in her life," he told The Times in September. "Doesn’t smoke... Never seen her so much as tipsy,” says the 49-year-old.

Elsewhere, Tom added of his mother: “If anyone ever meets my mother, they always… I mean, a son would say this, but she’s someone I love going to have dinner with.

“And I go for a walk with her in Scotland. You’re always going to have your rows, differences of opinion. It would be very odd if we agreed [on] everything. Creepy. I certainly would annoy her sometimes,” he noted.

The iteration comes as Queen Camilla pulls out of her engagements this week due a health scare.

According to the Mirror, a Buckingham Palacespokesperson said yesterday: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

They added: "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

Kanye West reacts to 'billion-dollar' documentary about him
Kanye West reacts to 'billion-dollar' documentary about him
Paloma Faith recalls old record deal she 'probably' wont take again
Paloma Faith recalls old record deal she 'probably' wont take again
Leonardo DiCaprio does not want kids with Vittoria Ceretti: Source
Leonardo DiCaprio does not want kids with Vittoria Ceretti: Source
David Beckham calls Victoria, Harper his ‘Women of the Year'
David Beckham calls Victoria, Harper his ‘Women of the Year'
'Dune' team backs Hans Zimmer despite big odds
'Dune' team backs Hans Zimmer despite big odds
Emily Ratajkowski gets roasted over ‘ugly boyfriends' & 'dressing for men'
Emily Ratajkowski gets roasted over ‘ugly boyfriends' & 'dressing for men'
'Heartbroken' Celine Dion pens note to late Quincy Jones
'Heartbroken' Celine Dion pens note to late Quincy Jones
Natalie Portman changes priorities after divorce: Source
Natalie Portman changes priorities after divorce: Source