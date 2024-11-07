Queen Camilla ‘tipsy' moments revealed by son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Consort Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is touching upon his mother’s drinking habits.



The ‘Cooking and the Crown’ writer reveals his mother has never drunk gin in her life.

"Never drunk a glass of gin in her life," he told The Times in September. "Doesn’t smoke... Never seen her so much as tipsy,” says the 49-year-old.

Elsewhere, Tom added of his mother: “If anyone ever meets my mother, they always… I mean, a son would say this, but she’s someone I love going to have dinner with.

“And I go for a walk with her in Scotland. You’re always going to have your rows, differences of opinion. It would be very odd if we agreed [on] everything. Creepy. I certainly would annoy her sometimes,” he noted.

The iteration comes as Queen Camilla pulls out of her engagements this week due a health scare.

According to the Mirror, a Buckingham Palacespokesperson said yesterday: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

They added: "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."