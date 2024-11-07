Chrissy Teigen shares adorable glimpse of her kids jamming with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legends's kids are enjoying some quality time with their dad while Legends plays his new song.

The 38-year-old model took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday to share an adorable video on her Stories showing her youngest kids Esti Maxine, 21 months, and Wren Alexander, 16 months, jamming with their EGOT winner.

Legend was playing his new children's song L-O-V-E at the piano while Esti sat along with him banging the piano.

Wren can be seen dancing and uttering a few words trying to sing along to his proud dad.

Previously, Legend shared cute snaps of Wren with his first-ever hairdo.

Wren got his first haircut from Uncle Bump," Legend captioned the post on his social media account.

It is pertinent to mention that Legend and Teigen share four children together including two sons, Miles Theodore, 6, and Wren, two daughters, Luna Simone, 8, and Esti Maxine, 22 months.