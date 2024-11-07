Jennifer Lopez's family 'loves' Ben Affleck’s kids: Source

Jennifer Lopez is keeping her connection strong with ex-husband Ben Afflecks kids amid divorce.

The 55-year-old actress who filed for divorce from her estranged husband in August, has close bonds with Affleck's kids.

"Jennifer is doing well. She doesn't dwell on the past,” a tattler told People Magazine. “She's so grateful for everything that she has. The divorce is still being worked out.”

“Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them," the insider continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck shares his kids Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12 with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all," the source added.

This report came after Affleck's daughter was spotted with Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez who visited Violet at her university.

"New Haven with my favorite Yalie!" Lynda captioned the selfie on her social media featuring Violet.