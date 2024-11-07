 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's family 'loves' Ben Affleck's kids: Source

Jennifer Lopez's family was recently spotted spending time with Ben Affleck's daughter Violet

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Jennifer Lopezs family loves Ben Affleck’s kids: Source
Jennifer Lopez's family 'loves' Ben Affleck’s kids: Source

Jennifer Lopez is keeping her connection strong with ex-husband Ben Afflecks kids amid divorce.

The 55-year-old actress who filed for divorce from her estranged husband in August, has close bonds with Affleck's kids.

"Jennifer is doing well. She doesn't dwell on the past,” a tattler told People Magazine. “She's so grateful for everything that she has. The divorce is still being worked out.”

“Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them," the insider continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck shares his kids Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12 with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all," the source added.

This report came after Affleck's daughter was spotted with Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez who visited Violet at her university.

"New Haven with my favorite Yalie!" Lynda captioned the selfie on her social media featuring Violet.

Real reason why Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum called it quits
Real reason why Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum called it quits
Queen Camilla ‘tipsy' moments revealed by son Tom Parker Bowles video
Queen Camilla ‘tipsy' moments revealed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Travis Kelce testifies for 'Swiftie' Caitlin Clark
Travis Kelce testifies for 'Swiftie' Caitlin Clark
Prince William delivers impactful speech in Africa: 'a really special place'
Prince William delivers impactful speech in Africa: 'a really special place'
Kelly Osbourne recalls hating her body before weight loss: Source
Kelly Osbourne recalls hating her body before weight loss: Source
Kanye West reacts to 'billion-dollar' documentary about him
Kanye West reacts to 'billion-dollar' documentary about him
Paloma Faith recalls old record deal she 'probably' wont take again
Paloma Faith recalls old record deal she 'probably' wont take again
Leonardo DiCaprio does not want kids with Vittoria Ceretti: Source
Leonardo DiCaprio does not want kids with Vittoria Ceretti: Source