Meghan Markle, Prince Harry looking for urgent ‘backup plan' as Trump wins

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to look for backups as Donald Trump gets elected for President.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly worried about their future in the United States with Harry’s confessions about drug usage, are looking for backups to support their family.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I wouldn't be at all surprised if he suddenly said 'Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country'.

"And the reasons that he would use would be the drug issue, because Prince Harry has admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine, magic mushrooms - and may not have filled that in on his visa form."

Hugo added: "I think it's very wise to take all the possibilities into account [and look to live elsewhere]. Looking at it from the outside, it makes perfect sense that they should have a backup plan.

"But Meghan is very US-based and [Harry being kicked out] would be a problem for them." Butthe Sussexes could already have somewhere in mind - their new holiday home in Portugal,” she noted.