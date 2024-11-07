Kate Middleton's pal shares an unseen photo from her university days

Kate Middleton's former friend Laura Warshaur posted a never-seen-before picture of the royal from her university days at St Andrews.

Warshaur shared the photo of the Princes of Wales earlier this year on her Instagram account to send her love and support amid her undergoing cancer treatment.

However, the picture has caught the attention recently and circulating on the internet.

The picture is from a flat party on Hope Street presumably from Kate's second year of studies.

The royal who kept her look simple donned a white turtleneck shirt and wore minimal makeup along with her natural curls.

Kate's pal who is now a singer-songwriter wrote in the caption, "Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate!"

she went on to say, "This was us at a Hope Street flat party. I have the loveliest college memories with Kate."

Warshaur gushed over Princess's kind nature writing, "She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it’s incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage."