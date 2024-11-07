Ariana Grande gushes over Stevie Nicks: ‘Good witch in every sense'

For Ariana Grande meeting Stevie Nicks was like a "surreal moment."

In a recent chat on the Las Culturistas podcast, Grande opened up about her first encounter with the 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac icon during her hosting on Saturday Night Live on October 12.

"She had written me a letter a few years ago," the We Can't Be Friends singer said who appeared at the podcast along with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, "So we had spoken once before but we had never met."

"Ari and I were already on the floor just like giggling being stupid, and then they bring Stevie on, and I just kind of immediately knew to back away," Yang chimed in who was on set at SNL when Nicks and Grande finally met.

The Fire Island actor detailed the meeting saying, "Stevie took Ari's hands and was like, 'I have to tell you that I loved your video for 'We Can't Be Friends.' It reminded me of so many people that I have come across in my life."

Grande called the meeting with Nicks a "surreal moment."

The 7 Rings hitmaker went on to say, "I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe anything. She's so kind, so kind. And so cool and so beautiful. I can't I can't really get over what that was like spending those few days together and sharing the space with her."

"Just such a warm, beautiful, good witch in every sense," she gushed.