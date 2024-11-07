 
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her deep connection to Astrology

The pop singer called herself a 'big believer' in horoscopy

November 07, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her grandfather saw signs of stardom in her birth chart.

In a recent ASMR interview with W Magazine, the 21-year-old singer opened up about her strong belief in Astrology.

She revealed that her late grandfather, who just passed away a few months ago, was an astrology enthusiast and predicted her fame simply by looking at her birth chart.

"I'm a big believer in astrology," Rodrigo admitted.

She went on to say, "My grandpa, who just passed away this year, was also super into astrology and when I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart."

"He told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist," the singer-songwriter and actress noted.

The Deja Vu singer further added that she always "tells that story to anyone who is an astrology denier."

During the interview Rodrigo, who is a Pisces Sun, read the horoscope for those who share the same zodiac sign and shared a piece of advice with them.

She told Piscean, who may face "extremes" to "take a more balanced view of what's going on in the world, be the kind of person who makes a constructive difference."

