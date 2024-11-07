Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry's royal Christmas plans 'laughable'

Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry’s desire to spend this year’s Christmas with the Royal family after years of feud “laughable.”



According to a report published by Heat Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is against Harry trying to make amends with the Royal family.

An insider has revealed that Meghan wants Harry to spend Christmas in the US with their kids amid their professional split, as the Duke has been busy traveling for charity work and Meghan making solo appearances in LA.

However, Harry either plans to mark the occasion with the Royals at Sandringham or with Princess Diana’s side of the family.

As for Meghan, she prefers a quiet Christmas at their Montecito home which has led to tensions between the couple, the insider added.

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, they said, “In her view, it’s crucial for them all to be at home in Montecito during the holidays – especially after the strain they’ve been under lately.”

“Meghan sees this as a time to press pause and work through any lingering issues. The idea of Harry getting her to agree to Christmas in the UK with the royal family is laughable,” they added.