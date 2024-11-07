Ariana Grande channels her inner Hermione Granger with Emma Watson impression

Ariana Grande proves her love for the Harry Potter franchise with an impression of Hermione Granger.

During her appearance on the Las Cultiristas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Grande’s upcoming film Wicked costar Bowen Yang, the songstress delivered famous dialogue.

On the special request by Yang, Grande showed off Hermione’s line, “Ron’s been splinched!” from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

Reflecting on Hermione, played by Emma Watson’s memorable delivery in the 2010 film, she said, “I love the vocal fray so much.”

It is worth mentioning that the songstress also showed her talent for celebrity impressions of like Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and more during her latest appearance on Saturday Night Live as host.

During the SNL episode, Grande also played a combative mom and her son’s new boyfriend with Yang, who is regular cast member on the comedy show,

Recalling the kiss with Yang during the sketch, Grande said during the podcast, “I was shaking after,” adding, “Not in a bad way, just in a disarming way.”